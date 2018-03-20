The modern building with a more traditional pitched roof blends in harmoniously with the existing buildings of the small franconian village.

The public road is located south of the property.

By arranging the narrow side of the house to the south, a generous, sunny area could be created for the yard. The elongated form of the building was due to the triangular shape of the lot and the desire of the client for lots of natural light within the building while still being protected from views from the neighbors. The entrance area leads into an open space with the living room, the dining area, the kitchen and a small library. The library area is separated from the living room by a wood fireplace to create a cozy area for relaxation.

The east-west orientation of the house lets the morning and evening sun deep in the building and also warms the structure in the winter months, while in summer direct sunlight is prevented by the cantilevered roof on the south façade and the sunshades.

During the summer months large glass sliding doors open the living room to the outdoor space.

The owners had an additional requirement for the functionality and sound protection of the house due to the deafness of their son (he can only hear thru a cochlear implant). The room acoustics were therefore calculated for each room. Also, in the back area, a type of therapy room was created to accommodate the equipment to strengthen his balance sense etc, it also functions as a large playroom for the kids.

In the future the therapy room can be refunctioned into a small apartment for the grandparents.

A steel staircase connects the living space with the upper floor where all the bedrooms are located.

The bedrooms and bathrooms are oriented to the north and east with beautiful views to the adjacent green outdoor space.