House Between the Pine Forest
House Between the Pine Forest is a minimal residence located in Paterna, Spain, designed by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos. Twenty-one plateaus and seven volumes tell the story of this house. The aim of the project is to give a new and even identity to a house belonging to the same family for several generations. The original house formed by the aggregation of different interventions at different times, with different construction systems. Each of the rooms in the house describes a moment in life of this family story. Thus it was essential to maintain the structure, spaces, uses, garden and memories, presenting them in a new way. The further layer built in the history of this place employs new volumes used for new parts of the program.
Front facade
Side facade
Garage
Indoor pool
Kitchen with island
Custom shelving
Master bedroom
Master bathroom
Master bedroom
Credits
- Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
- Alfaro Hofmann