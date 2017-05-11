House at Los Cisnes

By Fallone Studio
House at Los Cisnes
This house lies on a quiet triangular shaped site on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. Groves of trees surround the place giving the architecture a natural frame. It's design consists of a reinforced concrete box anchored to the terrain, a white box suspended by round columns and an horizontal plane. This surface is a Lapacho wooden deck that connects the garden, the pool, the barbecue area and the grove. The architecture has high precision construction details but a simple scheme. Private spaces are upstairs in the white volume and public activities take place in the ground floor.

Although design looks modern, in essence this is classic architecture, governed by beauty and function. The combination of concrete, glass, steel, travertine and wood achieve Harmony and Elegance.

Wooden deck and living room

Wooden deck and living room

Wooden deck and pool

Wooden deck and pool

Pool, wooden deck and garden.

Pool, wooden deck and garden.

Kitchen

Kitchen

stairs

stairs

Living room

Living room

Living room

Living room

Living room and Pool area

Living room and Pool area

Upstairs bedrooms hallway

Upstairs bedrooms hallway

Night has fallen, front view of the House at Los Cisnes

Night has fallen, front view of the House at Los Cisnes

Front view of the House at Los Cisnes right before dawn

Front view of the House at Los Cisnes right before dawn

Side view of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.

Side view of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.

Side view of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.

Side view of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.

Wooden deck of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.

Wooden deck of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.

Credits

Fallone Studio
Interior Design
Builder
  • BP Obras
Photographer
  • Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 425
    • Lot Size
  • 1333

