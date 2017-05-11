Copenhagen is certainly one of the world’s capitals of design, as well as the epicenter of hygge — that indefinable coziness that’s become the hallmark of Nordic hospitality. But until recently its hotel scene was somehow less than the sum of its parts. Among the hotels that are changing that, however, is the Sanders, a 54-room luxury boutique hotel owned and operated by the celebrated Danish ballet dancer Alexander Kølpin.

The London-based design team Lind + Almond transformed this 1869 building into something that’s both cozy and modernist, both contemporary and nostalgic, blending lush comforts with moody atmospherics and everywhere embellishing the impeccably stylish spaces with little visual surprises. It’s as mature a hospitality debut as we’ve seen in a long time — these rooms are the equal of any high-end boutique hotel, not just in Copenhagen but in London or New York, which is all the more impressive for the fact that the Sanders is a one-off.

Also impressive are the public spaces, from the Kitchen restaurant and Tata cocktail bar to the Conservatory, on the rooftop. And you’re by no means limited to what’s within the walls of the hotel — the service concept here is “a curated stay,” which means the staff are full of ideas (and connections) for creating your ideal Copenhagen experience.

Text Courtesy of Tablet Hotels