Named in honor of Saint Christopher, patron of travelers, surfers, sailors, and protector during long journeys, Hotel San Cristóbal sits on the beach on the southwestern edge of the Baja peninsula in Todos Santos, Mexico. Positioned along the Tropic of Cancer and framed by the Sierra de la Laguna mountains, Punta Lobos, and the Pacific Ocean, there is something about the quality of light here in this convergence of nature. It is a stop on the open road of Gray and Humpback whale migration and home to the stoic giant, the cardon cactus, as well as over 150 species of birds.

Hotel San Cristóbal consists of 32 rooms and suites situated around a central pool and lounge that were beautifully designed by architects Lake | Flato to complement the beauty of the surrounding nature. The intimate property is home to a restaurant and bar, as well as a library, a seaside mirador, and a small retail shop. The hotel has several spaces for celebrations and weddings from La Capilla, the hotel’s beautiful chapel and event hall, to the ruins of an antique abalone cannery at the east end of the property.

Text courtesy of Hotel San Cristobal