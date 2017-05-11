The design of a deluxe hotel set in the Bardenas Reales Natural Park in Spain's Navarra region is informed by its surrounding semi-desert landscape.

Designed by Barcelona-based architects Emiliano López Mónica Rivera Arquitectes, Hotel Aire de Bardenas is a four-star property set on a wheat field within the limits of the natural park and surrounded by greenery along the banks of the Ebro River. Challenged by time, budget, and environmental constraints, their innovative and elegant ideas resulted in a truly unique design.