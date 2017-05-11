Hotel Aire de Bardenas

By
Hotel Aire de Bardenas
View Photos

$275 per night

Cottage2 guests
Tudela, Navarre, Spain
Book This

The design of a deluxe hotel set in the Bardenas Reales Natural Park in Spain's Navarra region is informed by its surrounding semi-desert landscape.

Designed by Barcelona-based architects Emiliano López Mónica Rivera Arquitectes, Hotel Aire de Bardenas is a four-star property set on a wheat field within the limits of the natural park and surrounded by greenery along the banks of the Ebro River. Challenged by time, budget, and environmental constraints, their innovative and elegant ideas resulted in a truly unique design.

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Siding Material, Glass Siding Material, and Cabin Building Type. Photo of Hotel Aire de BardenasView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Shrubs, and Field. The creation of the hotel was influenced by the site and unfolds as a succession of protected and comfortable interior spaces from which visitors can contemplate the exterior landscape. Photo 2 of Hotel Aire de BardenasView Photos

The creation of the hotel was influenced by the site and unfolds as a succession of protected and comfortable interior spaces from which visitors can contemplate the exterior landscape.

Modern home with Exterior, Glass Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and Cabin Building Type. The location's sometimes inhospitable conditions (wind, dust, and high temperatures) lead to the project's name, which means "Air of Bardenas" in Spanish. Photo 3 of Hotel Aire de BardenasView Photos

The location's sometimes inhospitable conditions (wind, dust, and high temperatures) lead to the project's name, which means "Air of Bardenas" in Spanish.

Modern home with Outdoor, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Hanging Lighting, and Trees. Large, recycled wood containers typically found in Tudela’s crop fields for fruit and vegetable collection and transportation were employed as windbreakers for the hotel’s outdoor spaces—stopping the strong winds while still allowing air to flow through. Photo 4 of Hotel Aire de BardenasView Photos

Large, recycled wood containers typically found in Tudela’s crop fields for fruit and vegetable collection and transportation were employed as windbreakers for the hotel’s outdoor spaces—stopping the strong winds while still allowing air to flow through.

Modern home with Outdoor and Wood Fences, Wall. From the exterior, the hotel is intentionally blended into the surroundings. It presents itself as a lightweight construction that can be dismantled and recycled, recalling local agricultural constructions such as barns and vegetable coops found in the area. It also follows the architectural styles of the region, which are developed around a central court, offering protection from the elements. Photo 5 of Hotel Aire de BardenasView Photos

From the exterior, the hotel is intentionally blended into the surroundings. It presents itself as a lightweight construction that can be dismantled and recycled, recalling local agricultural constructions such as barns and vegetable coops found in the area. It also follows the architectural styles of the region, which are developed around a central court, offering protection from the elements.

Modern home with Outdoor and Wood Fences, Wall. The central court opens up to a plantation of poplar trees and a swimming pool. The building is composed of a series of simple and monochromatic, cubic structures. Their dispersed arrangement provides views through the interstitial spaces, minimizing a massive appearance and generating an animated play of light and shadow. Photo 6 of Hotel Aire de BardenasView Photos

The central court opens up to a plantation of poplar trees and a swimming pool. The building is composed of a series of simple and monochromatic, cubic structures. Their dispersed arrangement provides views through the interstitial spaces, minimizing a massive appearance and generating an animated play of light and shadow.

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, Glass Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, and Cabin Building Type. The beautiful landscape reflects off the exterior of the property. Photo 7 of Hotel Aire de BardenasView Photos

The beautiful landscape reflects off the exterior of the property.

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Chair, Table, Floor Lighting, Terrazzo Floor, and Travertine Floor. The entrance to the hotel’s main volume is through a plantation of white flower cherry trees. The common areas include the reception, main hall, meeting room, bar, and restaurant. There are also 10 rooms with private patios, each with a fruit tree. Photo 8 of Hotel Aire de BardenasView Photos

The entrance to the hotel’s main volume is through a plantation of white flower cherry trees. The common areas include the reception, main hall, meeting room, bar, and restaurant. There are also 10 rooms with private patios, each with a fruit tree.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Rug Floor, Lamps, and Travertine Floor. Photo 9 of Hotel Aire de BardenasView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Travertine Floor, Rug Floor, Coffee Tables, Wall Lighting, and Lamps. Photo 10 of Hotel Aire de BardenasView Photos
Smaller boulders and pebbles were used as aggregate for the exterior and interior polished-concrete floors, resulting in a terrazzo finish that mimics the ground surface of the Bardenas desert. Photo 11 of Hotel Aire de Bardenas modern homeView Photos

Smaller boulders and pebbles were used as aggregate for the exterior and interior polished-concrete floors, resulting in a terrazzo finish that mimics the ground surface of the Bardenas desert.

Modern home with Table, Chair, and Terrazzo Floor. Photo 12 of Hotel Aire de BardenasView Photos
Modern home with Table and Chair. Photo 13 of Hotel Aire de BardenasView Photos
The rest of the rooms are freestanding pavilions with large projecting windows that look out over the open landscape. The rooms are accessed through an exterior walkway, providing them with additional privacy. Photo 14 of Hotel Aire de Bardenas modern homeView Photos

The rest of the rooms are freestanding pavilions with large projecting windows that look out over the open landscape. The rooms are accessed through an exterior walkway, providing them with additional privacy.

Modern home with Outdoor and Trees. The rooms are vestibule-like spaces with bespoke furniture designed by López and Rivera and crafted by the building's metal fabricator. Photo 15 of Hotel Aire de BardenasView Photos

The rooms are vestibule-like spaces with bespoke furniture designed by López and Rivera and crafted by the building's metal fabricator.

Modern home with Chair and Wall Lighting. To reinforce the idea of the rooms as "protected outdoor viewing devices," López and Rivera created projecting windows without visible glass frames from the interior. Photo 16 of Hotel Aire de BardenasView Photos

To reinforce the idea of the rooms as "protected outdoor viewing devices," López and Rivera created projecting windows without visible glass frames from the interior.

The exaggerated depth of the oversized windowsills are lined with plywood, making them cozy spots to read, watch television, or simply contemplate the landscape. Photo 17 of Hotel Aire de Bardenas modern homeView Photos

The exaggerated depth of the oversized windowsills are lined with plywood, making them cozy spots to read, watch television, or simply contemplate the landscape.

Photo 18 of Hotel Aire de Bardenas modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, Metal Siding Material, Glass Siding Material, and Cabin Building Type. Photo 19 of Hotel Aire de BardenasView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Emiliano López Mónica Rivera Arquitectes
Photographer
  • Jose Hevia

Overview

Location
  • Tudela, Navarre, Spain
    • Structure
  • Hotel

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell