Studio Bunyik
Bence is a 20-something, guest-loving, college audiophile. Working with Bence, we created a studio apartment that minimizes proactive tidying up. This included incorporating a piece called “The Thrower” a custom catch-all wooden stand, and a lofted open sleeping space crowning the fully-equipped open kitchen.

The micro studio includes a fully equipped kitchen and eating area, study, and lounge, with the space partitioned by singular furniture instead of walls

The Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop team crafted bespoke furniture to make the most of Bence’s small space and accommodate all of his hobbies and passions.

A man’s desk contents can reveal a lot -- the desk shelves in Bence’s place hold flyers from a decade of techno parties and an obvious love of flat-brim hats

The view from the top of Bence’s lofted bedroom reveals the open atmosphere in the living room, where open storage spaces are casually filled with personal effects

All of the shelving in the space is uniquely modular -- storage spaces can either be open to eliminate extra tidying and packing time or rotated closed to pack rarely-used belongings

Meet “the thrower” a custom catch-all for everything you won’t need past the front door

Did we mention that Bence loves to cook? Luckily, a fully equipped kitchen found a snug space under the bedroom loft

The bathroom reflects the openness of the apartment itself, with a barely-there glass wall separating the shower

Netting on the bedroom loft ‘windows’ provide a soothing ‘barrier’ for those sleeping upstairs without completely closing off the nook from the rest of the space

Studio Bunyik
@studiobunyik
Location
  • BudapestHungary
  1
  1
  Apartment
  2015
  • 344