Home for a Professor

By Chris Deam
Home for a Professor
View Photos

Tract home transformation...Designed for a professor, this home houses and extensive collection of books and spaces for deep contemplation and writing. The innovative finishes, interchangeable plexiglas panels, and thoughtful planning are both intellectually stimulating as well as viscerally satisfying.

Chris Deam uploaded Home for a Professor through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Dining Room, Table, and Chair. Kitchen and dining room with custom aluminized/ebonized oak casework Photo of Home for a ProfessorView Photos

Kitchen and dining room with custom aluminized/ebonized oak casework

Modern home with Doors, Exterior, and Swing Door Type. Entry hall with Ingo Mauer chandelier Photo 2 of Home for a ProfessorView Photos

Entry hall with Ingo Mauer chandelier

Modern home with Kitchen, Range Hood, and Cooktops. Kitchen peninsula and plexiglas shelving Photo 3 of Home for a ProfessorView Photos

Kitchen peninsula and plexiglas shelving

Modern home with Kitchen and Wood Cabinet. ...everything AND the kitchen sink. Photo 4 of Home for a ProfessorView Photos

...everything AND the kitchen sink.

Modern home with Storage Room, Shelves Storage Type, and Closet Storage Type. Aluminum Master Bedroom storage Photo 5 of Home for a ProfessorView Photos

Aluminum Master Bedroom storage

Modern home with Storage Room and Shelves Storage Type. plexiglas shelving detail Photo 6 of Home for a ProfessorView Photos

plexiglas shelving detail

Credits

Posted By
Chris Deam
@chrisdeam
Architect
Interior Design

Overview

Location
  • Stanford, California
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern