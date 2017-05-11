Home for a Professor
By Chris Deam
Tract home transformation...Designed for a professor, this home houses and extensive collection of books and spaces for deep contemplation and writing. The innovative finishes, interchangeable plexiglas panels, and thoughtful planning are both intellectually stimulating as well as viscerally satisfying.
Chris Deam uploaded Home for a Professor through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Kitchen and dining room with custom aluminized/ebonized oak casework
Entry hall with Ingo Mauer chandelier
Kitchen peninsula and plexiglas shelving
...everything AND the kitchen sink.
Aluminum Master Bedroom storage
plexiglas shelving detail
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern