Home 12 is a minimalist interior design created by Netherlands-based designers i29. In a former warehouse, i29 realized this 600 m2 house including three bathrooms, four bedrooms, and a large open living area. A simple material palette of concrete, white walls and rough oak wood matches the industrial space. Custom designed cabinets throughout the house function as both storage as well as separation walls.
