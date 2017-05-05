The Highcliff Residence is a ground up single story home on an irregular shaped hillside lot located in Torrance, CA overlooking Los Angeles. Designed for a retired couple who were looking for their forever home that would meet their current and future needs. The house is separated into two distinct wings, public and private, and is covered, in one move, by a single shed roof. The vaulted ceiling rises upon entry toward the view. A vast deck connects the two wings at the rear yard. Other amenities include a wading pond, a net zero photo-voltaic system, low maintenance and drought tolerant landscaping and a fire pit at the toe of the slope.