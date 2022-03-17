High Tower Studio
The High Tower Studio was a small guest suite nestled in the Hollywood Hills that transformed into a compact, full-service apartment with the introduction of a simple ribbon of built-ins around the perimeter of the three spaces. Every inch of this 280 square foot space was thoughtfully crafted to maximize the functionality of such a tiny space while maintaining a sense of calm, a feeling of refuge from the world outside.
A ribbon of custom built sustainably sourced white-oak built-in furniture and cabinetry wraps the perimeter of the interior, starting creating a calming container for a guest or tenant. The simplicity of the designed forms allows the expressive rings of the polished oak slabs to provide playful ornamentation. The storage-focused “Sarcophagus Bed” includes bedside shelving nooks, integrated lighting, large storage drawers, and cabinets inside the headboard. A large mirror expands the space to reflect the built-in banquette and cabinets on the south wall.
Tall, narrow cabinets hug the wall around the south-facing windows, which look out on the lush surroundings and are dressed with a boucle motorized shade.
Terraced countertops accommodate a tight space between the entry and window, providing additional counter space for the kitchen and storage beneath on two sides.
An expandable banquette table can be deployed, doubling the seating capacity or adding space for a large desk.
The white oak cabinetry and terrazzo countertops continue into the bathroom, which features chrome Kohler fixtures, an electrified mirror, and a terrazzo-clad shower.
The west-facing wall incorporates a Samsung Frame TV and floating media cabinet to hide electronics and provide additional storage.
The tight space between the queen bed and the structural wall separating the sleeping area and the kitchen accommodates a small bedside shelf with an outlet beneath and integrated reading lighting.
The white-oak ribbon continues into the walk-in closet, which accommodates hanging racks, drawers, and open shelving, in addition to a compact washer and dryer.
A detail shot of the kitchenette reveals how light from the kitchen skylight rakes across the space in a dramatic effect, casting an interplay of geometric shapes
The compact kitchen features a paneled column refrigerator, induction cook-top, multi-function oven, and a stainless steel sink with integrated cutting boards, drying racks and garbage disposal. The counters are concrete and marble terrazzo from Concrete Collaborative, and the backsplash is a handmade recycled Fireclay Tile.
In the Plan drawing, the built-in ribbon becomes apparent in how it wraps around the three spaces -- the main room, the bathroom, and the walk-in closet.
The South Elevation shows how even the tightest of spaces can accommodate much needed storage for the tiny apartment.
Before and After (1)
Before and After (2)
Before and After (3)
Before and After (4)
Credits
- Grayson Gilbert