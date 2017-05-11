Located on the doorstep of beautiful Shevlin Park and the Deschutes National Forest in outdoor mecca, Bend, Oregon, this completely custom 3800+ sf home is currently listed at $1,699,000. Architecturally a nod to the Meis Van Der Rohe pavilion in Barcelona, this 4 bed home boasts 2000 sf of patio space, radiant heat throughout, a gourmet kitchen, wine cellar, and a sauna. with the ability to ride or run on world class single track right out your back door all the way to Mt. Bachelor, this home is the outdoor enthusiasts ideal basecamp.