Located on the doorstep of beautiful Shevlin Park and the Deschutes National Forest in outdoor mecca, Bend, Oregon, this completely custom 3800+ sf home is currently listed at $1,699,000. Architecturally a nod to the Meis Van Der Rohe pavilion in Barcelona, this 4 bed home boasts 2000 sf of patio space, radiant heat throughout, a gourmet kitchen, wine cellar, and a sauna. with the ability to ride or run on world class single track right out your back door all the way to Mt. Bachelor, this home is the outdoor enthusiasts ideal basecamp.

Living room

Interior courtyard

Entry

Entry b

Master Bath

Living

Master Suite

Dining

Bath 2

Den

Wine

Sauna

Kitchen

Patio

Overview

Location
  • Bend, Oregon
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Square Feet
  • 3850