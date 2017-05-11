Heavy Metal

This 1,410 square foot apartment in the East Village required a reconfiguration of space to improve circulation and to increase the livable square footage. Our client, a sculptor, also required the additional space to accommodate her artwork.

A custom helix staircase became the central focus with various upgrades throughout. Special attention was paid to decorative details and finishes to complement her metal sculpture decorating her home.

Says the architect, James Wagman Architect, “Our client, a sculptor, also required the additional space to accommodate her artwork. A custom helix staircase became the central focus with various upgrades throughout. Special attention was paid to decorative details and finishes to complement her metal sculpture decorating her home.”

Modern home with Staircase, Metal Tread, and Metal Railing. Photo 2 of Heavy Metal
Modern home with Kitchen and Wood Cabinet. Photo 3 of Heavy Metal
Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Table, and Pendant Lighting. Photo 4 of Heavy Metal
