Heavy Metal
This 1,410 square foot apartment in the East Village required a reconfiguration of space to improve circulation and to increase the livable square footage. Our client, a sculptor, also required the additional space to accommodate her artwork.
A custom helix staircase became the central focus with various upgrades throughout. Special attention was paid to decorative details and finishes to complement her metal sculpture decorating her home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Says the architect, James Wagman Architect, “Our client, a sculptor, also required the additional space to accommodate her artwork. A custom helix staircase became the central focus with various upgrades throughout. Special attention was paid to decorative details and finishes to complement her metal sculpture decorating her home.”