Located along the dune line that Camp Creek Lake and the Gulf of Mexico share, the Camp Creek House functions as a mediator between two distinct environments, which are both unique and rare. To bridge the two worlds the one house in spirit becomes two, with one part addressing the Lake and the other addressing the Gulf. The lower portion of the house has two bedrooms that feel as though they were nestled among the trees below a thick canopy of scrub oaks. Central to the two bedrooms is a two story Game Room, which faces northwest and views across the courtyard and out to Camp Creek Lake. From the Game Room you are lead up a flight of stairs which bring you to the Entry Hall. From the Entry Hall one can cross a walkway that leads to the Study or you can step up into the Living Room that sits just above the dune line and views out into the Gulf of Mexico.

First Floor: Screened Porch, Two Bedrooms, Game Room, Courtyard, Pool, Utility Room, and Garage

Second Floor: Beach Walkover, Sun Deck, Porch, Living Room, Entry Hall, Entry Porch, Study, Dining Room and Kitchen

Third Floor: Master Bedroom, Master Bath, and Roof Terrace