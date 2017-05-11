Haus B in Beinstein is a minimalist architecture project located in Beinstein, Germany, designed by Birk Heilmeyer und Frenzel Arhitekten. The detached house is situated on the northern edge of the new residential area “An den Remstal-Quellen.” On the basis of a new land-use plan, the former company grounds have been converted to a residential area just outside the city of Stuttgart. This provided the clients, a young family, with the opportunity to build their own home. The rented flat in Stuttgart’s valley basin with public transport connection was thus traded for a one-family house with electric car. Altogether the plot comprises 197 m², with dimensions of 11.15 to 17.65 meters. Since space is tight, the development plan allows for the house to be built at the northern boundary. To the west, the building has to correspond to the defined building line, and the third floor must be stepped back by 2 meters. The entire building volume has been consistently designed within this footprint.