Located adjacent to a wetland conservatory this residence is anchored to the hill and juts out to the park below. At 1,500 s.f. the simple form and taught metal skin houses a two bedroom two bath living space with a two car garage. A north facing inset deck area opens off the living room to bring the outside in with a view of the tree canopies beyond.

The structure is comprised of wood framing on steel columns. The "kickstand" is orange to call attention to is use as the main lateral element for the house.

Minimal interior detailing reinforce the simplicity of the home. Modern furnishings and eclectic accents add a lighthearted feel to the living spaces.