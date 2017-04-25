Hardendorf is a new construction on an infill lot in the Lake Claire neighbourhood of Atlanta.

The design explores transparency in architecture through the strategic placement of windows and backdrops. Large window assemblies, employed to provide natural light and views from within, also offer controlled outside glimpses into the home, while accent walls secure privacy.

The vertical circulation is another key design feature. The open stairway sits as a dynamic backdrop to the foyer, enabling it to serve as an atrium with views to all levels of the home.

The twenty-four-foot-tall volume of space is sunken from the main living area to provide a closer relationship to the exterior grade at the entrance.