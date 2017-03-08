Harbour Front-Row Seat
It is quite rare, in Woollahra Council’s municipality, to have a waterfront residence so close to the water. One gets the feeling of being in Sydney Harbour when looking out of the over-sized wafer-thin framed windows.
Luigi Rosselli Architects won a limited architectural competition to develop the site by proposing to revive the existing three storey house while the competitors opted for a clean slate solution. Adaptive reuse is the best way to keep a carbon footprint small and the strategy was rewarded in this waterfront property by maintaining the foreshore building line just a few steps from the water. A new house would have to be set further back.
Though built on the edge of beach this is not a beach house. The cultured art lovers and sophisticated art collectors who commissioned this project required a very urbane and elegant residence, with an environment ideal to display their collection. Expansive Wall spaces, nooks for sculptures and specialised art lighting were necessary.
The entry courtyard was originally a cramped driveway with three garages as main features, the solution was to relocate the garages and have a Will Dangar designed courtyard with sculptural plants and textural architectural details. The result restored a sense of dignified arrival where people, not cars, are welcome.
Design Architect: Luigi Rosselli
Project Architects: Jane McNeill, Hugh Campbell
Landscape Architect: William Dangar for Dangar Group / William Dangar Associates
Structural & Hydraulic Consultant: Charles Blunt for Rooney & Bye (Australia) Pty Ltd
Interior Designer: Alexandra Donohoe for Decus Interiors
Builder: Sydcon Building Services Pty Ltd
Joiner: Corelli Joinery
Photography: Justin Alexander, Edward Birch
© Justin Alexander
A copper rimmed hole was cut into the flat roof to bring light and air to a deep terrace. The landscaper delivered, by crane, three frangipani trees to soften the sea wall. Brass boat portholes are cut into the gate and the boathouse doors.
© Justin Alexander
The bead blasted stainless steel balcony railings are a nautical reference to the naval architecture of the 1930s. the low iron glass behind it is to satisfy the Building Code of Australia.
© Edward Birch
Sydney Harbour’s water continues in the white tiled swimming pool, a glass splash protection screen limits any pool water overflow onto the public beach.
© Edward Birch
The gravelled entry drive splits to the garage on the right and the entry court on the left. The timber wall cladding conceals a garage door and the old brick façade of the house.
© Justin Alexander
Once a barren parking area, the entry courtyard is now a densely landscaped garden with bottle trees and garden gnomes.
© Justin Alexander
The wall cladding is composed of three sizes of western red cedar panels with a Porter’s grey timber stain, specially mixed for the project.
© Justin Alexander
Steel windows and woven brass screens provide an open feeling and privacy as well.
© Justin Alexander
The entrance hall is bathed in light from the stairwell both day and night.
© Edward Birch
A timber handrail and masonry parapet follow the stair effortlessly, as if they had been formed with modelling clay.
© Edward Birch
The seven metre tall Lindsey Adelman chandelier dominates the stairwell. Light projectors, concealed in the suspended ceiling, illuminate the artwork.
© Justin Alexander
Four storeys high, the stair has a solid Blackbutt hardwood finish, with a moderate stain finish.
© Justin Alexander
The vertical gallery of paintings terminates at the bottom of the stairs with a sculpture.
© Justin Alexander
Nearly floating in Double Bay and Sydney Harbour, the living room is a collection of furniture classics, lighting icons and worldly artwork.
© Justin Alexander
Brasilian ribbed glass in steel framed doors frame the jewellery inspired Herve van der Straeten lustre.
© Justin Alexander
1930s Halabala reading chairs contemplate the densely packed library.
© Justin Alexander
The horizontal gallery accessorised with painting suspension rails and flush ceiling light projectors.
© Justin Alexander
In the master bedroom, surrounded by a bronze finish brass mantelpiece, a discrete fireplace is a counterpoint to the frameless glass wall facing the Sydney Harbour.
© Justin Alexander
© Edward Birch
Bay windows have expanded the existing house sideways, providing side viewing lines to Double Bay and Sydney Harbour
© Edward Birch
