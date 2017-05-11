This condominium, perched on the 35th floor of a building in downtown Seattle, is intended to feel “one” with the view of the city’s central waterfront and harbor below. Stark, all-white interiors were replaced with a warm, wood-based palette, creating a welcoming and grounded space.

The space was left open so one’s eye easily moves to the harbor. Furniture floats like islands in the open space surrounded by waterfront views through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Colors are soft and natural, in tune with the classic Northwest aesthetic, which easily blends with the soft warm grays of sea and sky.

Oak paneling was introduced at the entryway, throughout the kitchen and in the adjoining seating area, replacing white painted ceilings and walls. An underused glassed-in atrium adjacent to the seating area was filled with plants, and oak cabinets were added for additional storage.

Custom casework, furnishings and finishes unify the condo. A walnut and bronze dining table designed by Principal Jim Olson blends warmly with a custom-made leather ottoman and the oak paneled walls. Hand-woven pillows by local Seattle artist Rob Folendorf add moments of color to the space. Key artworks were integrated into the newly designed space, including a painting by Mary Ann Peters and a wall-sized painting in the dining area by Cameron Martin.

Project Team: Jim Olson, FAIA, design principal; Naomi Mason, IIDA, LEED AP, project manager; Christine Burkland, interiors; Jason Roseler, LEED AP, architectural staff; Michelle Hamilton, LEED AP, architectural staff.

General Contractor: Schultz Miller

Consultants: Ragen & Associates (Interior Platscape); Gunda Lunde/Brian Hood (Lighting Design).