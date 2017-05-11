Inspired by the Scandinavian barn vernacular, this Upcountry Maui cottage and barn for Cloth and Goods' Melissa Newirth and Crossing the Threshold's David Johnson provides a peaceful minimalist retreat and respite for family gatherings. The 1,000 sf. long and low main cottage is sited to capture both mountain and sea vistas while the adjacent barn is designed to hold large family gatherings and act as a seasonal residence. Melissa, with impeccable minimalist yet richly textured taste, requested a highly efficient and livable environment with access to a variety of outdoor living zones.