Haiku Maui

By Guggenheim Architecture + Design Studio
Haiku Maui
Inspired by the Scandinavian barn vernacular, this Upcountry Maui cottage and barn for Cloth and Goods' Melissa Newirth and Crossing the Threshold's David Johnson provides a peaceful minimalist retreat and respite for family gatherings. The 1,000 sf. long and low main cottage is sited to capture both mountain and sea vistas while the adjacent barn is designed to hold large family gatherings and act as a seasonal residence. Melissa, with impeccable minimalist yet richly textured taste, requested a highly efficient and livable environment with access to a variety of outdoor living zones.

Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: Maui cottage with eaveless lanai

Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: Custom white oak and perforated steel guardrail

Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: Vipp kitchenette

Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: Custom white oak and perforated steel stair

Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: Maui barn with rustic sliding barn doors

Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn

Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: Barn loft with custom powder-coated perforated steel guardrail

Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: Custom stainless steel kitchen island

Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: Maui lanai

Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: Minimalist living room with concrete floors

Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: Minimalist kitchen with concrete floor and white oak cabinetry

Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: Eaveless Maui lanai

Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: Custom pocketing window wall

Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: Built-in desk located in hall of Maui cottage

Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: White minimalist master bath with freestanding sink by Duravit

Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: Soaking tub located in Maui master bedroom

Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: Master bedroom with custom built-in white oak cabinetry

Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: Farmhouse sink in Maui barn bathroom

Soaking tub located in master bedroom

Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: lanai

Guggenheim Architecture + Design Studio
Bedrooms
  1
  1
  1
  House (Single Residence)
  Scandanavian
  2018
  1000