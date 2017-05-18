The quality in the architecture means not only functionality, but also the answer on more different questions about the form, space, light, materials, and also about the changes in living time in this house.

This villa in Klosterneuburg, a small city in the north of Vienna, on the East slope over the Danube, with the beautiful view to the Vienna DC towers, has precise propositions and exquisite design, made exactly for this clients, on this plot, in this situation, and it contains the precise follow of the different spaces and rooms, inside and outside, to provide the scenery for the living, changing with the time – the children grow, move out, the parents need two bedrooms, a office, the personal rooms, the flat for rent or for the guests, or the electrical cars with the charger and the photovoltaic on the roof.

From the street in the south side, over the granite courtyard is the way to the entrance door in the two-storey hall with the free stairs and a elevator that connect all 4 floors of the house.

Two lower floors are open only to the east, or to the atrium in the middle, and contains garage, wine cellar, wardrobe, and the technical rooms on the bottom, and one two rooms flat with the separate guest room and the bath, wellness with the sauna and utility room on the second level with the atrium.

The 2 storey base of the house is closed, dark, connected with the ground, with the separate garden in the south, with own separate entrance also on the south side, outside stairs, and a big terrace on the roof above this 2 levels, and protects completely the two upper storeys with the living area and the master bedroom.

The third level is the open, only on the north side closed living area, beginning on the big terrace with the view above the two storey base in the East, the Kitchen and the dining room, with south terrace with the dining table outside, and a living room with covered terrace in the West, directly connected with the pool in the garden.

On the gallery above the two storeys high living room is a small office, the double master bedroom with the wardrobe and the bathroom, and a terrace to the east.

The concrete elevator shaft, with the steel staircase around it connects all four levels, and provides the natural lightning of the back side of the lowest levels, till the entrance doors.

The north side is completely closed, with only one low horizontal window in the length of the whole living level, and the white, L-shaped upper level is closing the form, supported from one V-column on the south side and the elevator shaft in the middle.

It is a low energy house, with the heating pump for heating and cooling, with the controlled ventilation and the solar panels for the pool heating. Smart systems are built in (BUS).

