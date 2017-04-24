H Residence
This is a project that takes minimal approach to changing and adding on the existing condition, to subdue the design language on the inside in order to glorify its most precious asset – the lush forest view – on the outside.
Main living space are arranged to be as open as possible, allowing maximum exposure to the natural view. The owner, a young couple with 2 daughters, can spend time living, reading, cocking, and eating in the big open space, while enjoying the greenery scene.
Living space with lush forest view.
Minimal approach of adding to the existing condition.
Exposed exisitng structure as part of the interior composition language.
Lounge with greenery scene.
Open living space.
Look out to the the forest outside from the deepest space of the interior.
View of living space through the corridor.
Entrance view of the master bedroom.
Tatami daybed integrated with the window.
A glimpse of master bathroom.
A cave-like master bathroom in response to the natural surrounding of the outside.
The adding of simple and geometrical objects in relation with the exposed existing structure.
Credits
- Kyle Yu Photo Studio