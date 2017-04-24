This is a project that takes minimal approach to changing and adding on the existing condition, to subdue the design language on the inside in order to glorify its most precious asset – the lush forest view – on the outside.

Main living space are arranged to be as open as possible, allowing maximum exposure to the natural view. The owner, a young couple with 2 daughters, can spend time living, reading, cocking, and eating in the big open space, while enjoying the greenery scene.