H Residence

By Marty Chou Architecture
H Residence
H Residence

This is a project that takes minimal approach to changing and adding on the existing condition, to subdue the design language on the inside in order to glorify its most precious asset – the lush forest view – on the outside.
Main living space are arranged to be as open as possible, allowing maximum exposure to the natural view. The owner, a young couple with 2 daughters, can spend time living, reading, cocking, and eating in the big open space, while enjoying the greenery scene.

Living space with lush forest view.

Living space with lush forest view.

Minimal approach of adding to the existing condition.

Minimal approach of adding to the existing condition.

Exposed exisitng structure as part of the interior composition language.

Exposed exisitng structure as part of the interior composition language.

Lounge with greenery scene.

Lounge with greenery scene.

Open living space.

Open living space.

Look out to the the forest outside from the deepest space of the interior.

Look out to the the forest outside from the deepest space of the interior.

View of living space through the corridor.

View of living space through the corridor.

Entrance view of the master bedroom.

Entrance view of the master bedroom.

Tatami daybed integrated with the window.

Tatami daybed integrated with the window.

A glimpse of master bathroom.

A glimpse of master bathroom.

A cave-like master bathroom in response to the natural surrounding of the outside.

A cave-like master bathroom in response to the natural surrounding of the outside.

The adding of simple and geometrical objects in relation with the exposed existing structure.

The adding of simple and geometrical objects in relation with the exposed existing structure.

Credits

Posted By
Marty Chou Architecture
@martychouarchitecture
Photographer
  • Kyle Yu Photo Studio

Overview

Location
  • 臺灣省, 台灣
    Bedrooms
  • 3
    Full Baths
  • 2
    Style
  • Modern
    Year
  • 2017
    Square Feet
  • 1285