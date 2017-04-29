Gururi

Gururi
Gururi is a minimalist house located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by Hiroyuki Ito Architects. The multi-residence home is characterized by an exposed and transparent ground level that consists of a concrete counter that has a stove and kitchen sink built into the countertop. The upper levels contain the private living areas, including an additional stovetop and and kitchen space.

Credits

Architect
  • Hiroyuki Ito Architects
Photographer
  • Makoto Yoshida

Location
  • Tokyo, Japan
    Structure
  • House (Multi Residence)
    Style
  • Modern
    Year
  • 2016
    Square Feet
  • 2690
    Lot Size
  • 2507

  • Leibal