Gururi
Gururi is a minimalist house located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by Hiroyuki Ito Architects. The multi-residence home is characterized by an exposed and transparent ground level that consists of a concrete counter that has a stove and kitchen sink built into the countertop. The upper levels contain the private living areas, including an additional stovetop and and kitchen space.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Hiroyuki Ito Architects
Photographer
- Makoto Yoshida
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Multi Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2016
Square Feet
2690
Lot Size
2507
