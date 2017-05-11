Grasshopper Studio

By Wittman Estes Architecture + Landscape
Grasshopper Studio
View Photos

Private courtyard created between existing house and new studio. Although it is on a small urban lot, the space is designed to be private and lush.

Wittman Estes Architecture + Landscape uploaded Grasshopper Studio through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Outdoor, Gardens, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, Hardscapes, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Back Yard, Retaining Fences, Wall, and Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck. Private courtyard between house and studio Photo of Grasshopper StudioView Photos

Private courtyard between house and studio

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck, Walkways, and Retaining Fences, Wall. Raised walkway between house and studio Photo 2 of Grasshopper StudioView Photos

Raised walkway between house and studio

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and House Building Type. Studio and courtyard Photo 3 of Grasshopper StudioView Photos

Studio and courtyard