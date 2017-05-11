Grasshopper Studio
Private courtyard created between existing house and new studio. Although it is on a small urban lot, the space is designed to be private and lush.
Wittman Estes Architecture + Landscape uploaded Grasshopper Studio through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Private courtyard between house and studio
Raised walkway between house and studio
Studio and courtyard
Landscape Design
Photographer
Overview
Location
Partial Baths
1
Press
Awards
Publications