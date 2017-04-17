Similar to unit B completed in 2009, Unit F is located in a townhouse block constructed in the early 1960's. Though the space is intimate, a small courtyard and large expanses of glass at the front and rear provide ample light throughout the day.

Downstairs the existing walls defining the kitchen were removed in order to engage the space with the living area. The washer and dryer were relocated to the upstairs and the kitchen completely redesigned.

The upstairs was re-ordered to enclose the second bedroom and provide a small utility closet. The master bedroom closet was treated with enclosed with glass to borrow light from the large window wall in the stairwell.