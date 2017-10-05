“We needed to expand but did not want to overwhelm our beautiful stream-side setting, nor end up with an awkward box on the side of our existing home. RPA married the site with modern design to give us exactly what we wanted.”

Margie Gilbert & Dru Whitacre, homeowners

DESCRIPTION

The project is a major addition to a one story home tucked into a picturesque stream-side valley location on the edge of Milford Borough, Pike County, Pennsylvania. The site is densely wooded with mature trees dominating the forest room. The home serves as a weekend retreat for husband and wife business owners from New York City.

DESIGN

The new two-story addition incorporates elements of mid-century modern design and is strategically tucked into a steep adjacent slope. A new one-story connector entrance seamlessly joins the new and old structures. The addition includes an entry, den, workspace, and second floor bedroom suite. The renovated living space is bright and open with expansive views from every room to the gardens, forest, and the Vandermark Creek.