Gable House

By
Gable House
View Photos

The client's program was contradictory. The house was to be simultaneously open and closed, modern and traditional, timeless and current. Our conversations began with references and images of college campus quads, Hugh Newell Jacobsen (whose Fletcher house is a few minutes drive away), Post-modernism, and contemporary architecture. Eventually we settled on a goal; to make a contemporary home that was not reactionary or a contrary to it's neighbors or site. Rather, a house that grew directly from the traditionally inspired buildings of the neighborhood without being ironic or 'postmodern'.

We challenged ourselves to develop a project from this context and focused on creating a short prose about the site, it's topography, flora and fauna, and suburban context. While the surrounding neighborhood is filled with a variety of 'neo'-inspired styles, one element predominates and is pervasive across all, from Georgian to Mid-Century Modern; the gable profile. To begin our study, we proposed to use the gable as an exterior object and as an interior hollowed out vessel, stripping it of adornment in order to abstract it back to a simple surface. A glass house supporting three stepping and repeating gable roof 'hats' spring from the gently sloping site. Generous door and window openings vary across each gable. Views through the house connect front to back and side to side. Natural light enters most spaces from multiple openings animating each room with a different color and type of light throughout the day and year.

An oblique, sloped path extends from the street, through the house, towards a blue stone terrace beyond. The house is a moment along this path that burrows into the ground at one end and hovers above it at the other. Inside and out, the house aims to reveal what is both familiar and unique about its site. The owners lived on site for 8 years before razing the previous house to start over. Their time here informed all aspects of the project, enriching the process of discovery with an acute and very specific
knowledge of this place.

uploaded Gable House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Arbor Close Up Photo of Gable House modern homeView Photos

Arbor Close Up

Front Entry Walk Photo 2 of Gable House modern homeView Photos

Front Entry Walk

West Facing Terrace Arbor Photo 3 of Gable House modern homeView Photos

West Facing Terrace Arbor

Rear Yard and Terrace Photo 4 of Gable House modern homeView Photos

Rear Yard and Terrace

South Facing Gable End Photo 5 of Gable House modern homeView Photos

South Facing Gable End

Arbor view towards Master Bedroom Bay Window Photo 6 of Gable House modern homeView Photos

Arbor view towards Master Bedroom Bay Window

Living Room and Dining Room view towards rear yard Photo 7 of Gable House modern homeView Photos

Living Room and Dining Room view towards rear yard

Stairway towards children's room and study Photo 8 of Gable House modern homeView Photos

Stairway towards children's room and study

Children's Study Photo 9 of Gable House modern homeView Photos

Children's Study

Bathroom Vanity Photo 10 of Gable House modern homeView Photos

Bathroom Vanity

Living Room and Dining Room with lift and slide door open to yard Photo 11 of Gable House modern homeView Photos

Living Room and Dining Room with lift and slide door open to yard

Children's Room and Study Photo 12 of Gable House modern homeView Photos

Children's Room and Study

BBQ and Lift Gate Photo 13 of Gable House modern homeView Photos

BBQ and Lift Gate

Front Yard Photo 14 of Gable House modern homeView Photos

Front Yard

Early evening front yard street view Photo 15 of Gable House modern homeView Photos

Early evening front yard street view

Family Room View Photo 16 of Gable House modern homeView Photos

Family Room View

Kitchen Photo 17 of Gable House modern homeView Photos

Kitchen

Front Yard View Photo 18 of Gable House modern homeView Photos

Front Yard View

Kitchen desk look out over front yard Photo 19 of Gable House modern homeView Photos

Kitchen desk look out over front yard

Living Room with lift and slide door and fireplace beyond Photo 20 of Gable House modern homeView Photos

Living Room with lift and slide door and fireplace beyond

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Interior Design
  • Landy Gardner
Landscape Design
  • Clay Trabue
Builder
  • Hudson Builders
Photographer
  • Anthony Matula

Overview

Location
  • Nashville, Tennessee
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Publications
  • Unpublished