Futteralhaus fh/25 prototype
Small (25 m2), eco-friendly (made of pure wood and hemp), self-sufficient prefab home that will serve as an off-grid element of a global community. Futteralhaus is all about creating small sustainable living spaces and working with renewable energy sources and cutting-edge technologies while generating positive cash-flow for the owner.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Maxim Kurennoy
- Natalia Sukhova
- Anete Leskevica
Interior Design
- Luigi Scapin
Builder
- Aldis Kušners
Photographer
- Dmitriy Yagovkin
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
1
Full Baths
1
Structure
Mobile Home
Style
Modern
Year
2016
Square Feet
269