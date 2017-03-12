Futteralhaus fh/25 prototype

By Maxim Kurennoy
Futteralhaus fh/25 prototype
View Photos

Small (25 m2), eco-friendly (made of pure wood and hemp), self-sufficient prefab home that will serve as an off-grid element of a global community. Futteralhaus is all about creating small sustainable living spaces and working with renewable energy sources and cutting-edge technologies while generating positive cash-flow for the owner.

Maxim Kurennoy uploaded Futteralhaus fh/25 prototype through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.

Credits

Posted By
Maxim Kurennoy
@maximkurennoy
Architect
Interior Design
  • Luigi Scapin
Builder
  • Aldis Kušners
Photographer
  • Dmitriy Yagovkin

Overview

Location
  • Berlin, Berlin, Germany
    • Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • Mobile Home
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 269

    • Press