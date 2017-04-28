Free Float Pool Cabana
The UP Studio's Free Float Pool House, on a 3-acre estate in Sands Point, NY, is a contextual contradiction to the existing neo-traditional home and a testament to the superpower of modern design. The owners—a family of four—originally set out to build a traditional cabana in the style of their house, but discovered that the restrictions of the neo-traditional aesthetic was preventing it from meeting their goals. They then hired The UP Studio to create a modern design that would achieve the unobstructed views and flexibility they desired. The resulting column-free structure, enabled by cantilevered steel, makes all of the shaded area usable without blocking any views to the Long Island Sound or the rest of the property.
Located in Sands Point, New York, the Free Float Pool House by The UP Studio creates spaces for relaxing by the pool and entertaining with views to the Long Island Sound.
The Free Float Pool House's cantilevered steel creates a column-free shaded area.
Landscape and a green wall provide an organic counterpoint to the Free Float Pool House's contemporary materials.
Lighting at UP Studio's Free Float Pool House creates a dramatic setting for entertaining at night.
The pool, lighting, and landscape frame dramatic views of sunsets over the Long Island Sound.
The owners of the Free Float Pool House originally set out to build a traditional cabana in the style of their house, but discovered that a neo-traditional aesthetic prevented it from meeting their goals. The UP Studio's modern design achieves the unobstructed views and flexibility they desired.
A view of the Free Float Pool House from the garden of lush plantings by Bayview Landscape Architecture.
The Free Float Pool House's structure shades a covered gathering space with a full service bar.
A lush green wall enlivens black Belden Brick walls of the Free Float Pool House by The UP Studio.
The Free Float Pool House's exterior shower is located on the back of the cabana, hidden from view.
The Free Float Pool House's enclosed spaces include a cabana bath and changing room.
The Free Float Pool House's interior changing room features white wall panels with reveals for visual interest.
The cabana bathroom's custom vanity provides storage with a contemporary feel.
Credits
- Bayview Landscape Design
- Harriet Andronikides