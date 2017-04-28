The UP Studio's Free Float Pool House, on a 3-acre estate in Sands Point, NY, is a contextual contradiction to the existing neo-traditional home and a testament to the superpower of modern design. The owners—a family of four—originally set out to build a traditional cabana in the style of their house, but discovered that the restrictions of the neo-traditional aesthetic was preventing it from meeting their goals. They then hired The UP Studio to create a modern design that would achieve the unobstructed views and flexibility they desired. The resulting column-free structure, enabled by cantilevered steel, makes all of the shaded area usable without blocking any views to the Long Island Sound or the rest of the property.