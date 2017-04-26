DESIGN WITH A STATEMENT!!!

bY ALL IN STUDIO

www.allin.bg

This interior design project is a mirror of our next level vision for contemporary lifestyle and design!

It’s a maisonette in a brand new building, located in Sofia, Bulgaria.

See the full project at www.allin.bg

Residents’ brief was to be modern, sophisticated with a luxury feeling. To complete the task, we choose to work with basic materials and play with details. For the modern feeling we mixed the evergreen modern black & white, for the coziness - wood and soft textiles, and for the luxury - glossy nishes. But not only the materials are essential for the nal design. We understand materials best by contrast them. That’s why reinventing the geometry of the space was essential. Visual language and connection between shapes and materials was the winning formula and strategy for us to get the most from the space!

Details add character! With this project we make a statement - attention to details is LUXURY!