The ‘floating bungalow’ form emerged from a series of models studying the site- a Venice, CA walk street, which is uniquely defined by the working class bungalows that line it. This house is a modernist contemplation on (and reinterpretation of) those bungalows. The upper floor is a white metal cloud that shrouds the private areas, it appears dreamlike, an abstracted bungalow lifted in the air, allowing an open loft-like public floor to slip underneath.