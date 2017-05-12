Ferndale
Simonian Rosenbaum Architects design/build described as "the Architect's Falling Water moment". It is modern and typical for Dwell, however it astounds it's neighbors. Regarded by many as a special home in town; the architect has even been honored by the local Historic Society. On almost an acre just 35 minutes to NYC, you will find a seven bedroom, seven and 2 half bathrooms inside of 10,000 sq ft with a 6 car garage potential. It's walking distance to a thriving town, as well as to the train that will take you direct to NYC. The open concept leaves you with an amazing entertaining space, and a perfect family home.
Credits
- Simonian Rosenbaum Architects
- Simonian Rosenbaum Architects
- Simonian Rosenbaum Architects