Ferndale

Ferndale
Simonian Rosenbaum Architects design/build described as "the Architect's Falling Water moment". It is modern and typical for Dwell, however it astounds it's neighbors. Regarded by many as a special home in town; the architect has even been honored by the local Historic Society. On almost an acre just 35 minutes to NYC, you will find a seven bedroom, seven and 2 half bathrooms inside of 10,000 sq ft with a 6 car garage potential. It's walking distance to a thriving town, as well as to the train that will take you direct to NYC. The open concept leaves you with an amazing entertaining space, and a perfect family home.

Front View

Open Concept Living Room

Open Concept Dining Room

Family Room

Wine Vault

Backyard

Backyard View

Backyard View

Front

Front

Front

Master Bedroom

Master Closet

Credits

Posted By
Architect
  • Simonian Rosenbaum Architects
Interior Design
  • Simonian Rosenbaum Architects
Builder
  • Simonian Rosenbaum Architects

Overview

Location
  • New Jersey
    • Bedrooms
  • 7
    • Full Baths
  • 7
    • Partial Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 10000
    • Lot Size
  • .88