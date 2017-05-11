Exquisite Contemporary Estate on Grange Lake in Serenbe Community

Exquisite Contemporary Estate on Grange Lake in Serenbe Community
This spectacular modern home in the Grange section of Serenbe embraces eco-friendly, innovative design inspired by nature. Featured on the cover of Atlanta Home magazine accompanied by a full article, it was immaculately designed according to environmental sustainability principles by Joel Turkel of Turkel Designs, the leading designer of Dwell Home Collection. The stunning all-wood home is composed of red cedar with mahogany trim and was meticulously built by the acclaimed architectural design and build firm Moon Bros. Inc. of Candler Park.

Inspired by the work of Frank Lloyd Wright with a strong focus on art and harmony, the unique home contains many striking design features, clean lines, an inclined butterfly roof, and functional art gallery walls. The sleek kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances and is open to the main living space, which has an accordion-style door that opens to the back porch and the outdoors for amazing entertaining. Soaring ceilings give the home an airy feel and huge windows display the magnificent lake and nature views as if they were fine art, making indoor/outdoor living truly seamless. www.atlantafinehomes.com/eng...

Architect
Interior Design
  • Robert Gaul
Builder
  • Moon Brothers Inc.
Photographer
  • Jon-Michael Sullivan
Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2008
    • Square Feet
  • 3750

    • Press