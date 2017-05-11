Envelope is a project guided by three key components. First, the project is located within a complex zoning ordinance overlay called PD 193. Second, the program called for a building requiring little or no maintenance. Third, the program also offered a limited construction budget.

In order to manage the complexities of PD 193, every aspect and nuance of the lengthy document was explored. As a result, the building pushes at the envelope allowed by the ordinance and it’s exceptions. In a sense, the building becomes a description of the ordinance itself.

The materials and construction type allow the building to express itself honestly while requiring minimal long-term maintenance.

Repetition of building systems and a limited number of construction trades allowed the costs of the project to be kept low without sacrificing craftsmanship.

