Envelope is a project guided by three key components. First, the project is located within a complex zoning ordinance overlay called PD 193. Second, the program called for a building requiring little or no maintenance. Third, the program also offered a limited construction budget.

In order to manage the complexities of PD 193, every aspect and nuance of the lengthy document was explored. As a result, the building pushes at the envelope allowed by the ordinance and it’s exceptions. In a sense, the building becomes a description of the ordinance itself.

The materials and construction type allow the building to express itself honestly while requiring minimal long-term maintenance.

Repetition of building systems and a limited number of construction trades allowed the costs of the project to be kept low without sacrificing craftsmanship.

Credits

Posted By
buchanan architecture
@buchananarchitecture
Builder
  • Fairfax Developes
Photographer
  • Jason Franzen

Overview

Location
  • Dallas, Texas
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Multi Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2003