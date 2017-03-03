This 2500 square foot Passivhaus was built using a penalized system. The architect Pieter Weijnen, of UPFRNT architects built it for his own use. It is unique in all of the sustainable, Cradle to Cradle and energy efficiency features, along with "new" innovative products used in the construction. Two of these new products include a phase-changing material (PCM) for accumulating heat on the exterior of the home, and aerogel insulation, a space-age, highly efficient insulation. Along with building the house with efficient insulation and triple pane windows, the house has a wind turbine, solar hot water panels and a groundwater heat exchanger. This house also includes adjustable screens, pellet stove biomass heater, radiant heating and much more. When a municipal tree had to be removed by one of the canals, Weijnen saved it and used it across the house to hold up the living room balcony. The Energy Neutral Residence was the first Passivhaus certified in Amsterdam. Since this house was built others have been certified. Photos courtesy of Hans Peter Föllmi. For more information about this house check "Preabulous World" by Sheri Koones (Abrams)

