Our client, a writer and poet, envisioned a new home to start the next chapter in her life after her only child left for college. She and her husband purchased an old, rundown 1,480 square foot apartment in the Upper West Side, which we transformed into a minimal and soothing oasis to foster her writing.

With new hardwood floors, custom millwork, modern fixtures and accessories, and new furnishings throughout, this renovation provided the couple with a new start in a familiar neighborhood. The elegant renovation was featured in the Home section of the New York Times.