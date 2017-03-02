Empty Nest
Our client, a writer and poet, envisioned a new home to start the next chapter in her life after her only child left for college. She and her husband purchased an old, rundown 1,480 square foot apartment in the Upper West Side, which we transformed into a minimal and soothing oasis to foster her writing.
With new hardwood floors, custom millwork, modern fixtures and accessories, and new furnishings throughout, this renovation provided the couple with a new start in a familiar neighborhood. The elegant renovation was featured in the Home section of the New York Times.
James Wagman Architect uploaded Empty Nest through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Photographer
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
2
Full Baths
2
Style
Modern
Year
2014
Square Feet
1480
Press
Publications