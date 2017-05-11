Utilising their space-saving skills, Thompson + Baroni have updated this tired Victorian terraced house, creating a warm open plan space complete with a show-stopping stainless steel and oak open tread staircase, offering views of the surrounding South West London landscape.

Simple white matt emulsion walls and oak engineered wide board flooring provide the basis for this minimal property with bespoke matt lacquered joinery throughout.

By obtaining permitted development consent for the rear infill instead of planning consent, Thompson + Baroni were able to avoid the usual sloped glazing to the rear, building higher on the boundary and maintaining a flat ceiling throughout the ground floor.

The internal cross walls were completely removed and where structure was unavoidable, the columns were hidden in joinery to maintain the clean lines of the walls. The rear slim framed sliding doors have been designed with a buried frame to allow maximum uninterrupted views into the garden.

The bespoke kitchen was created using Parapan and features an exceptionally long stainless steel worktop made in Italy by Foster. Recessed Viabizzuno lighting has been carefully arranged in the ceiling to create a seamless and sparse finish.

The immaculate Tin Tab staircase has been engineered down to the thinnest sections and slimmest treads possible to maximise transparency. The clever use of material allows for two appearances - the warmth of the oak from above and the cool engineered blue stainless steel from below. Simple bead-blasted handrails with a subtle matt finish complete the look.

A raised platform and Vitsœ shelving ensure an effortlessly cool bedroom, while in the bathroom, Pietra Serena Italian sandstone walls and floors and real teak drawers and joinery maintain a clean aesthetic and add an essence of warmth and luxury to the property.