This eastern most point of Australia is home to diverse wildlife, scenic landscapes, natural lakes and ponds, a littoral rainforest, and the modern Elements of Byron resort designed by leading Brisbane architecture firm, Shane Thompson Architects.

Charged with creating a design plan that connects back to the region on the site’s expansive 50 acres, STA created central facilities and 94 villas that mirrored the landscape. Leisure and conference facilities are located in pavilions that mimic sand dunes. Accommodations refer back to the traditional fibro beach shack design.