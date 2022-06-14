Its boxy, stark-white units open onto central gardens and a pool to promote a sense of community.

The Spanish studio Nada rethinks a traditional village to build this newly residential development.

Cavanilles in his work "Observations on the natural history, geography, agriculture, population and fruits of the kingdom of Valencia", quotes La Pobla de Farnals as a "llogaret que creix de dia en dia", in Spanish "a little place that grows day by day", and describes it as an example of a village in the Valencian Horta dedicated to agriculture.

El Llogaret reinterpreted by Nada is inspired by the emblematic Mediterranean villages with a design that combines tradition and the avant-garde. Something very much ours with a modern twist.

The complex is articulated around large garden areas with a swimming pool to enjoy the Mediterranean climate all year round. The interiors are very bright and completely open to the outside.

Natural light and cross ventilation

Organized like a genuine Mediterranean village, the idea is to hold a box in two long dividing walls. The ground floor has been designed as a space just delimited by a roof, but completely open to the outside. Large windows shelter the living-dining room with open-plan kitchen from the outside.

The first floor rests as if it were a box on the two party walls that cross the space and in it we find a bathroom and three bedrooms, one of them with a dressing room and en suite bathroom.

A pile of boxes

These boxes have been arranged on the site creating recesses to generate corners, shadows and points of special intimacy. Thus a new small village has been created around a green square as a space for the community.

The central pool has been has been designed as another underground cube by a white wall that functions as a reflective screen of light at night, creating a horizon as in the sea.

The houses have been erected in a few months due to its construction system. This consists of prefabricated concrete modules that have been transported to the site and assembled in a short time.”

Credits

Project: El Llogaret | Design: Nada | Location: Platja de la Pobla de Farnals,

Valencia, Spain | Year: 2022 | Collaborator: Viraje | Photography: Germán Cabo