We were asked to design a beach house for a family with grown children which would be flexible enough to meet current needs as well as any possible future family expansion, all on a very limited budget. A renovation of the existing, dilapidated structure was carefully considered but proved cost prohibitive.

The steep site provided an opportunity to have a regular and efficient, single story volume on the north side, in keeping with the street side character, while growing to three stories on the downhill, south side. Each floor was designed around a central, generous loft like space while keeping the bedrooms modest in size, but still private.

A garage and cabana was placed at the south end of the pool which screened the neighbors to the south, concealed the parking, and created an expansive feeling complex on a fairly modest sized site.

Materials were chosen for their durability, value, low maintenance and their ability to coexist comfortably within a dunescape setting.

High efficiency geothermal heating and cooling, an expansive photo voltaic system, a hybrid insulation system, deep overhangs on the south, a two story louvered wall on the street side as well as super efficient glazing all help in reducing the structure’s energy footprint, while maintaining a comfortable weekend, year round retreat.

