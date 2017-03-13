Double Stick
This single-family residence that sits atop an existing flat pad features a façade held in place by a high-performance two-sided architectural panel tape. The owner of the home was an executive of 3M, which is where this tape was developed and to our knowledge is the first application for a residential home.
The exterior of the house is wrapped in anodized aluminum slats held in place by a high-performance strength tape used in aircraft production.
The exterior wall system effectively controls thermal, air and water performance and provides continuity of the building envelope enclosure.
A 25-foot cantilevered trellis protects the southern patio and pool from neighbors above and frames sweeping uninterrupted views of the Los Angeles Basin to the south.
There was a solution to make a very compact plan stacked to the north of the property – to cut off the angle to below and create an all glass façade to the south.
With the nature of the client who described the desire for a sort of bunker, we made it so that it would also resonate as a sophisticated piece of design.
Credits
- Zoltan E. Pali, FAIA