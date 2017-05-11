Dolores Heights Residence I

By John Maniscalco Architecture
Dolores Heights Residence I
On an atypically-configured sloping double lot in San Francisco, this new home takes advantage of rare siting to maximize the experience of changing daylight and sweeping city views. The use of deep overhangs and angular cedar forms carefully frames horizon views while gently responding to the corner siting.

Spaces and functions are carefully arranged to pair with varied site experiences throughout the home. A two-story glazed volume clad in cedar slats defines the entry as a bent-steel stair descends to create connection to the primary living level. An open floor plan allows flow and extension of interior spaces to exterior gathering spaces and vistas. A restrained finish palette of subtle organic materials unifies the visual language of the exterior landscape with the internal architecture of the home, creating a serenity not often found in the center of this busy city, providing a place of refuge for the growing family.

Exterior drone axonometric

Exterior within Context

Exterior at Dusk

Exterior

Exterior Slatted Entry Volume

Entry Stair Volume

Entry Stair Detail

Entry Stair

Entry Stair Volume at Interior

Main Level Across to Study

Dining Room to Living Room

Main Stair at Slat Screen

Living Room to Kitchen through Slatted Screen

Kitchen Volume from Stair and Exterior

Blurred Line Between Living Room and Exterior

Exterior into Kitchen and Living Room

Living Room to Dining Room

Main Stair at Slat Screen and Rock Garden Detail

Main Stair Slat Screen at Skylight and Glass Walkway

Master Bedroom to View

Credits

Posted By
John Maniscalco Architecture
@jmAsf
Landscape Design
  • Surface Design Inc
Builder
  • Design Line Construction
Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 6050