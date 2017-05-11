Dolores Heights Residence I
On an atypically-configured sloping double lot in San Francisco, this new home takes advantage of rare siting to maximize the experience of changing daylight and sweeping city views. The use of deep overhangs and angular cedar forms carefully frames horizon views while gently responding to the corner siting.
Spaces and functions are carefully arranged to pair with varied site experiences throughout the home. A two-story glazed volume clad in cedar slats defines the entry as a bent-steel stair descends to create connection to the primary living level. An open floor plan allows flow and extension of interior spaces to exterior gathering spaces and vistas. A restrained finish palette of subtle organic materials unifies the visual language of the exterior landscape with the internal architecture of the home, creating a serenity not often found in the center of this busy city, providing a place of refuge for the growing family.
Exterior drone axonometric
Exterior within Context
Exterior at Dusk
Exterior
Exterior Slatted Entry Volume
Entry Stair Volume
Entry Stair Detail
Entry Stair
Entry Stair Volume at Interior
Main Level Across to Study
Dining Room to Living Room
Main Stair at Slat Screen
Living Room to Kitchen through Slatted Screen
Kitchen Volume from Stair and Exterior
Blurred Line Between Living Room and Exterior
Exterior into Kitchen and Living Room
Living Room to Dining Room
Main Stair at Slat Screen and Rock Garden Detail
Main Stair Slat Screen at Skylight and Glass Walkway
Master Bedroom to View
Credits
- Surface Design Inc
- Design Line Construction