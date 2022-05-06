Apartment for the man 86 m2 in Kiev, Ukraine.

We often use black in the interior. We believe that human eyes feel comfortable in dark shades, a person feels himself in safety, like in a cave.

Speaking about materials, tactility is critical important to us. For example, we often use ribbed parquet and wall panels (as in the bedroom).

We pay great attention to lighting design. Natural distribution of light in space is quite important . We believe that the interior is a background for a comfortable existence of a person, which adapts to his mood with different lighting scripts. We want to show that minimalism can be cozy.

