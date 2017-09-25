Distorted House 2018
By Studio-FV
We have created an updated version of our favorite project. We have learned so much and found so many new and efficient materials that we could not wait to share.
We Hope to start building this project in conjunction with our commercial work in 2018.
The use of alternative materials along with some prefabrication steps should make this project unique.
Studio-FV uploaded Distorted House 2018 through Add A Home.
Architect
Interior Design
Landscape Design
Builder
Overview
Bedrooms
2
Full Baths
1
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Square Feet
1177
Lot Size
5000m