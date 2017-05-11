Details

By
Details
View Photos

Details is a home in North Scottsdale. The project was given that name because of the immense amount of time spent on the small details of a home that are often over looked. From unique tile transitions, to see-through doors that double as a ladder, there was a lot of thought poured into every aspect in effort to make them as functional as they are unique.

uploaded Details through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Kitchen, Laminate Cabinet, Microwave, Beverage Center, Porcelain Tile Floor, Undermount Sink, Marble Counter, Pendant Lighting, Refrigerator, Recessed Lighting, Range Hood, and Cooktops. “We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets. Photo of DetailsView Photos

“We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.

Modern home with Kitchen, Laminate Cabinet, Range, Drop In Sink, and Porcelain Tile Floor. The 16 foot marble island features marble inlaid on the floor and a cooktop with cylinder venting and lighting. Cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets. Photo 2 of DetailsView Photos

The 16 foot marble island features marble inlaid on the floor and a cooktop with cylinder venting and lighting. Cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.

Modern home with Kitchen, Laminate Counter, Drop In Sink, Laminate Cabinet, and Refrigerator. The entire functional kitchen wall created by Lignum Cabinets is made from laminate, and features peg-board-like shelving above the sink allowing them to be customized to needs. Photo 3 of DetailsView Photos

The entire functional kitchen wall created by Lignum Cabinets is made from laminate, and features peg-board-like shelving above the sink allowing them to be customized to needs.

Modern home with Doors, Interior, Metal, and Sliding Door Type. The custom sliding laundry room door by Dotzler Designs was made from glass and steel to allow natural light into the laundry room, and doubles as a ladder to access storage space above. Photo 4 of DetailsView Photos

The custom sliding laundry room door by Dotzler Designs was made from glass and steel to allow natural light into the laundry room, and doubles as a ladder to access storage space above.

Modern home with Living Room, Porcelain Tile Floor, Pendant Lighting, and Sectional. Living room w/ pendant lights above the seating area Photo 5 of DetailsView Photos

Living room w/ pendant lights above the seating area

Tile transition Photo 6 of Details modern homeView Photos

Tile transition

Tile transition Photo 7 of Details modern homeView Photos

Tile transition

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Porcelain Tile Floor, and Pendant Lighting. The second living and dining space. Televisions were mounted flush into the wall. The doors were given custom full-height trim. Photo 8 of DetailsView Photos

The second living and dining space. Televisions were mounted flush into the wall. The doors were given custom full-height trim.

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Pendant Lighting, and Porcelain Tile Floor. Dining Space featuring a William Franevsky table and Maps by Copperstate Collection. Photo 9 of DetailsView Photos

Dining Space featuring a William Franevsky table and Maps by Copperstate Collection.

Modern home with Hallway and Porcelain Tile Floor. A hall light detail that discretely illuminates the floor of the black hallway. Photo 10 of DetailsView Photos

A hall light detail that discretely illuminates the floor of the black hallway.

The floating drain-less custom sink with led backlighting with matching corner shelves by Compound Concrete. Paired with hanging mirror and pendant outlet. Photo 11 of Details modern homeView Photos

The floating drain-less custom sink with led backlighting with matching corner shelves by Compound Concrete. Paired with hanging mirror and pendant outlet.

The 8-foot drain-less sink by Compound Concrete which waterfalls into the linear shower drain. They also created custom corner shelves which act as a footrest, a shelf, and the top one is actually a waterfall shower head. Photo 12 of Details modern homeView Photos

The 8-foot drain-less sink by Compound Concrete which waterfalls into the linear shower drain. They also created custom corner shelves which act as a footrest, a shelf, and the top one is actually a waterfall shower head.

Modern home with Pendant Lighting. The master bedroom has a custom wrap around head board with permitter lighting (not pictured) Photo 13 of DetailsView Photos

The master bedroom has a custom wrap around head board with permitter lighting (not pictured)

Modern home with Doors, Sliding Door Type, and Interior. The custom sliding bathroom door by Dotzler Design was made to disappear into the black wrap-around headboard of the bed. Photo 14 of DetailsView Photos

The custom sliding bathroom door by Dotzler Design was made to disappear into the black wrap-around headboard of the bed.

Modern home with Doors, Interior, Metal, and Sliding Door Type. The custom sliding bathroom door by Dotzler Design was made to disappear into the black wrap-around headboard of the bed. Photo 15 of DetailsView Photos

The custom sliding bathroom door by Dotzler Design was made to disappear into the black wrap-around headboard of the bed.

Modern home with Porcelain Tile Floor and Drop In Sink. The master shower features an Ipe shower floor/bench and the vanity has cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets with custom open shelving that extends into the shower. Photo 16 of DetailsView Photos

The master shower features an Ipe shower floor/bench and the vanity has cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets with custom open shelving that extends into the shower.

Modern home with Porcelain Tile Floor, Drop In Sink, and Pendant Lighting. The master tub with custom canopy-less pendants. Vanity by Lignum Cabinets. Photo 17 of DetailsView Photos

The master tub with custom canopy-less pendants. Vanity by Lignum Cabinets.

Modern home with Porcelain Tile Floor. Skulls by Copperstate Collection Photo 18 of DetailsView Photos

Skulls by Copperstate Collection

Credits

Posted By
@undefined

Overview

Location
  • Scottsdale, Arizona