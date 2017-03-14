Captivating contemporary nestled on private south end setting with an open plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a surrounding landscape that contrasts beautifully with the relaxed interior. This bright abode masters the art of indoor-outdoor living. Designed by Estes/Twombly Architects, 75 Blueberry is a small house with exceptionally large features. There is a 2 story storage area located off the front porch. A short walk down Blueberry and a quick turn onto Highland is the location of the deeded water access.