Deertrack Lane
Deertrack Lane was a 1960's era two level home that needed a spark. Our focus was on reworking the entryway, stair and interior and exterior living areas to address our clients' interest in a more comfortable and livable home. Through the strategic removal of interior walls, the addition of a new soaring roof over the living space and the inclusion of lots of new windows, the somewhat dark and confined house was turned into a bright and airy oasis set amidst the trees.
Front facade
Corner window at new roof addition
Entry bench, screen and stair
Entry bench and stair
Covered entry screen and porch
Kitchen looking to back yard
Dining room and kitchen
Living room addition with new roof and windows
Living room addition with new roof and windows
Rear facade
Rear porch
Stair and kitchen
Credits
- AM Studio and Build
- Gregory Maka