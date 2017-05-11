Deertrack Lane

By Jeff Jordan Architects
Deertrack Lane
View Photos

Deertrack Lane was a 1960's era two level home that needed a spark. Our focus was on reworking the entryway, stair and interior and exterior living areas to address our clients' interest in a more comfortable and livable home. Through the strategic removal of interior walls, the addition of a new soaring roof over the living space and the inclusion of lots of new windows, the somewhat dark and confined house was turned into a bright and airy oasis set amidst the trees.

Front facade

Front facade

Corner window at new roof addition

Entry bench, screen and stair

Entry bench and stair

Covered entry screen and porch

Kitchen looking to back yard

Dining room and kitchen

Living room addition with new roof and windows

Living room addition with new roof and windows

Rear facade

Rear porch

Stair and kitchen

Credits

Posted By
Jeff Jordan Architects
@jjarchs
Builder
  • AM Studio and Build
Photographer
  • Gregory Maka

Overview

Location
  • Irvington, New York
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Style
  • Midcentury