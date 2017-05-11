Deep Cove House

By Elliott + Elliott Architecture
Deep Cove House
View Photos

Located on the eastern side of Grand Manan, a small Canadian island off the coast of Maine, this house is inspired by the shingled smokehouses that were once fairly pervasive, a remnant of the region's fishing heritage. To take advantage of the rocky shoreline and ocean vista, the house was bent around a point in space to provide water views to all rooms. This culminates at the south gable end with the living room stacked below the owner's bedroom. There the sea is present on two sides, and the permeability of the house to both the salt air and ocean view fosters the impression of a screen porch on the water.

South end (living room, master bedroom) of the building on a typical foggy day

South end (living room, master bedroom) of the building on a typical foggy day

South end - living room below owner's bedroom

South end - living room below owner's bedroom

Dining room porch; north facade

Dining room porch; north facade

West face (dining room, guest bedroom)

West face (dining room, guest bedroom)

Faceted southwest facade from the shore

Faceted southwest facade from the shore

View from the shore

View from the shore

Western facade from the garden

Western facade from the garden

Sitting room directly off the entry with view beyond

Sitting room directly off the entry with view beyond

Dining room

Dining room

Southwest hall, from kitchen looking towards the living room

Southwest hall, from kitchen looking towards the living room

Kitchen, looking towards the dining room

Kitchen, looking towards the dining room

Living room from the south

Living room from the south

Powder room

Powder room

View from the owner's bedroom

View from the owner's bedroom

Garden view in the fog

Garden view in the fog

Southwest faceted facade from garden

Southwest faceted facade from garden

West facade (dining room, guest bedroom) at night

West facade (dining room, guest bedroom) at night

One of the local smokehouses, which served as inspiration for the house's massing

One of the local smokehouses, which served as inspiration for the house's massing

Posted By
Elliott + Elliott Architecture
@cpapadopoli
Landscape Design
  • Cara Greenlaw
Builder
  • Sam Greenlaw
Photographer
  • Shoshannah White and Tonee Harbert
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern