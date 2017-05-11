Located on the eastern side of Grand Manan, a small Canadian island off the coast of Maine, this house is inspired by the shingled smokehouses that were once fairly pervasive, a remnant of the region's fishing heritage. To take advantage of the rocky shoreline and ocean vista, the house was bent around a point in space to provide water views to all rooms. This culminates at the south gable end with the living room stacked below the owner's bedroom. There the sea is present on two sides, and the permeability of the house to both the salt air and ocean view fosters the impression of a screen porch on the water.