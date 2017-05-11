Located on the eastern side of Grand Manan, a small Canadian island off the coast of Maine, this house is inspired by the shingled smokehouses that were once fairly pervasive, a remnant of the region's fishing heritage. To take advantage of the rocky shoreline and ocean vista, the house was bent around a point in space to provide water views to all rooms. This culminates at the south gable end with the living room stacked below the owner's bedroom. There the sea is present on two sides, and the permeability of the house to both the salt air and ocean view fosters the impression of a screen porch on the water.
South end (living room, master bedroom) of the building on a typical foggy day
South end - living room below owner's bedroom
Dining room porch; north facade
West face (dining room, guest bedroom)
Faceted southwest facade from the shore
View from the shore
Western facade from the garden
Sitting room directly off the entry with view beyond
Dining room
Southwest hall, from kitchen looking towards the living room
Kitchen, looking towards the dining room
Living room from the south
Powder room
View from the owner's bedroom
Garden view in the fog
Southwest faceted facade from garden
West facade (dining room, guest bedroom) at night
One of the local smokehouses, which served as inspiration for the house's massing
Credits
- Cara Greenlaw
- Sam Greenlaw
- Shoshannah White and Tonee Harbert