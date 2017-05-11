Darling Point is a minimalist apartment located in Sydney, Australia, designed by Redgen Mathieson. Darling Point is bounded by Sydney Harbour to the north, Double Bay to the east and Rushcutters Bay to the west. The interior of this apartment was stripped out in its entirety and a new sequence of rooms inserted. A series of linked, but separate, spaces are arranged along the perimeter to maximize access to the water views. Bedrooms face east, living spaces orientate north to Sydney Harbour, and the kitchen faces west toward Rushcutters Bay and the Sydney skyline beyond. A palette of silver travertine, black granite and black stained oak tempers the Australian sunlight and allows the focus to remain on the harbor waterscapes.