This project pertains to a private residence in Taipei. The homeowner has a busy work schedule and would like to has a relaxing space after work. Meanwhile, also expects a refined and high quality life. Often welcomes friends to visit and gather. Therefore, this project utilize the same materials consistently throughout the space to extend the overall sense of space without causing visual fatigue.

Unlike the previous residential space, which had disorderly variations of cabinets, various materials, and furniture, the most important feature of this makeover is that organized the space utilizing a subtractive approach to make the space consistent as a whole.

This space has 120 square meter. As the whole house is U-shaped, the corridor forms a natural channel along the layout, while the rest of the space was scattered in various areas, which easily made the overall space look smaller. Therefore, opened up the public area without dividing it through partitions, and let the natural corridor connect the position of each space, so that each space can be seen visually, increasing the overall visual sense of space.